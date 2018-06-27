Guyana can be game changer for Trinidad’s state-owned oil refinery

Reproduced from Trinidad Newsday newspaper

Guyana and its eight oil finds can be a game changer for state-owned Petrotrin and TT, says National Gas Company (NGC) Chairman Gerry Brooks.

He was speaking during a presentation at the Chamber of Industry and Commerce’s Business Outlook breakfast meeting held on Wednesday at the Chamber’s offices, Westmoorings.

Brooks said Guyana’s eight finds equated to 500,000 barrels of oil and 120,000 by 2018.

He added the Guyanese were “shopping” in Mexico and had help from the International Monetary Fund.

“We have to go there in a very professional manner, a very engaging manner, a very thoughtful manner.”

Brooks said “everybody” was in Guyana and there was excellent specialised oilfield services including from Repsol.

“There is a lot of expertise. There is a lot of opportunity for Trinidad and Tobago.”

He said NGC was leading the charge and the expectation was that there would be a mutual cooperation agreement which will find a framework for the countries to work together.

“We will work closely with the State companies (in Guyana).