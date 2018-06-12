CANU in major cocaine, marijuana haul; five arrested

Guyana’s Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU) has announced one of its single biggest drug hauls – 35 kilogrammes of marijuana and 13.8 kilogrammes of cocaine- since its establishment several years ago.

Those arrested and expected to be arraigned on Tuesday, June 12, 2018, are Khamraj Lall, Marlon Lawrence, Rajendra Persaud, Cleve Thornhill, and Doodnauth Chattergoon.

CANU said the drugs and men were intercepted last week Wednesday at Parika Public Road, East Bank Essequibo. The anti-drug agency said the drugs were concealed in two blue plastic gas bottles were in the trunk of a motor vehicle at Parika Public Road.