Woman’s suspected extra-marital affair probably triggered murder-suicide

An East Berbice man killed his wife and daughter before committing suicide probably because he suspected that his wife was in a relationship with another man, the surviving 11-year old son suggested to police.

Forty-one year old Jainraine “Rado” Seetaram of 1078 Glasgow Housing Scheme, East Bank Berbice bludgeoned and stabbed his wife, 38-year old Binowattie Seetaram and daughter 20-year old Serojdeo Khan at their residence at about 9:30 Wednesday morning , June 6, 2018. Rado minutes later committed suicide by hanging under a nearby house.

Guyana Police Force investigators have since been told by their 11-year old son that two weeks ago his father accused his mother of having an affair with someone else and that led to an argument.

Recalling Wednesday morning’s incident, the lad said he and his now deceased sister were upstairs when he heard his mother telling his father to remove from next to her. The boy told police that when he and sister went downstairs, they saw his father was armed with a hammer while his mother was seated in a hammock.

The boy related that his father lashed his mother to her head, causing her to collapse. The boy said he escaped the wrath of his dad and fled to his grandmother, Omawattie Beharry, who lives nearby, and told her of the incident.

On his return, in the company of his grandmother, the boy recalled seeing his mother in the hammock with her right side head bashed in and her throat slit. The boy’s sister sustained a cut to her forehead and a burst head. She was rushed to the New Amsterdam Hospital where she was pronounced dead on arrival.

Police said they recovered the blood-stained hammer from the yard of his residence. A blood-stained knife was recovered from a beam underneath the house near to Rado Seetaram’s dead body that was hanging from a canvas rope.