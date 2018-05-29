Confessed killer of Canadian mining official charged with murder

A man, who police said confessed to the killing of an official of Guyana Goldfields, was Tuesday arraigned on a charge of murder.

Twenty-year old Anthony Ragnauth of 72 Middle Road, La Penitence was arrested on May 23, 2018 and charged on May 29, 2018 with the murder of Neil Whyte.

City Magistrate Daly remanded the accused to prison until June 18, 2018.

Whyte was a Canadian-Guyanese.

A security guard for the Canadian-owned Guyana Goldfields/ Aurora Goldmines discovered Whyte’s nude body with several stab wounds on May 21 i his apartment at Thomas Street, Georgetown. Initially, a man from East Canje, Berbice had been arrested and considered the prime suspect.

Days later, Ragnauth was arrested at Giftland Mall, Liliendaal, East Coast Demerara.

The Guyana Police Force said the accused man admitted to the crime and led investigators to a house at 5th Street, Alberttown, Georgetown where Whyte’s belongings and the murder weapon were handed over to police.

An autopsy showed that Whyte, who was a procurement specialist at Guyana Goldfields, died from multiple stab wounds.