Top Suriname police officers in Guyana to probe piracy

A high-level team of Surinamese police officers is in Guyana widening their probe into last month’s deadly piracy attack off the coast of that Dutch-speaking neighbour, the Guyana Police Force said.

“During the visit the team will be engaging with senior investigators from the Criminal Investigation Department and intelligence officers,” the local law enforcement agency said in a statement.

The four-member team from Korps Politie Suriname (KPS) arrived on Sunday, May 20 and they are due to return to Suriname on Tuesday, May 22. “This engagement was in connection with ongoing investigations by both forces surrounding the piracy attacks that occurred on 27th April, 2018 and 3rd May, 2018 involving Guyanese fishermen and boats in Suriname,” Guyanese police said.

While here, they also met with a team of Guyanese police officers led by acting Police Commissioner, David Ramnarine; Assistant Commissioner `Law Enforcement` Mr. Paul Williams, Assistant Commissioner and Commander of the Berbice Division Lyndon Alves and other selected senior officers of the Guyana Police Force (GPF) at the Commissioner`s Conference Room, Police Headquarters Eve Leary.

The visiting team from the KPS comprises of Acting Head Department Major Crimes, Senior Superintendent Roberto Prade; Chief Investigation Department, Superintendent Erwin Dort; Acting Chief International Affairs, Deputy Superintendent Bryan Isaacs and Detective sergeant Jayant Somai.

The April 27, piracy attack that investigators believed was a revenge drive-by shooting death in March, resulted in the disappearance of at least 12 Guyanese fishermen who are now feared dead. In all, 20 fishermen in four boats had been chopped, beaten and tossed overboard.

Survivors have said that heavy objects such as batteries had been tied to the bodies of several of the fishermen and before they were tossed overboard.

At least one prime suspect had been arrested in Suriname. A Guyanese brother of the man who was shot dead in Suriname in March was earlier this month arrested in Guyana and charged with armed robbery at sea in Guyanese waters.