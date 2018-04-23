Corentyne food vendor missing since entering unknown car

The family members of a Corentyne man are currently stressed over the sudden disappearance of their relative whom they assumed had left for Rosignol Village West Coast Berbice (WCB) on Thursday (April 19, 2018), to conduct business.

What has left them more disturbed is that he was last seen by neighbours entering a vehicle that was unknown to them.

Missing is Saeed ‘Saho’ Hamid, 56, a food vendor, of Lot 41 Queenstown, Corriverton, Berbice.

Hamid’s son, Afraz Hamid told Demerara Waves Online News that it was about 9 O’clock Thursday nigjt when he received a frantic call from his younger brother Aslam Hamid, who notified him that since his father had left after 9am Thursday morning, he did not return home. He said, his father does not normally stay out late, so he immediately called his cell phone but to his surprise his calls went unanswered.

Afraz explained that on Friday (April 20, 2018), he received another call from his brother saying that their father still did not show up. “I said to myself, this doesn’t sound like him. I’m working in Georgetown and so I left work and go up to Corriverton. Until Friday night, no clue on his well-being or whereabouts,” a distraught Afraz explained.

According to the missing man’s son, a report was made on Saturday (April 21, 2018) at the Springlands Police Station and several follow-ups were made by him and his brother but no useful information has emerged.

Additionally, Demerara Waves Online News understands that Saeed had told friends about his plans on visiting Parika to transact business there. It is unclear where Saeed might have journeyed to but, according to his younger son Aslam, he said that “Dad spoke about going up to Rosignol side the Wednesday night.”

Since Saeed’s eldest son had moved to the capital city some eight years ago because of work, he has been living with his 16-year old son Aslam for two years and this is the first time such an event of such has happened. Afraz also told this Online publication that his father has never suffered from any mental dysfunction.

If anyone knows the whereabouts, or has noticed him anywhere you are urged to contact the nearest Police Station or his son on 611-6598.

Story by Kellon Rover