Young boy killed in road accident; driver was DUI- police

A seven-year old boy was killed Tuesday morning when he was struck down on the Aurora Public Road, Essequibo Coast, and the driver is expected to be slapped with at least two charges.

Police said the boy, Jagdesh Mohanlall, of Aurora ran from a yard into the path of the car driven by boat owner, 42-year old Gobin Chandrika.

Investigators tested Chandrika, who lives at Hibernia, Essequibo Coast, and he was found to have doubled the limit of consumed alcohol.

Police were told that the driver of the car attempted to avoid the collision but the left side of the vehicle came into contact with the pedestrian.

The boy was picked up in a semiconscious condition and rushed to the Suddie Hospital where he succumbed while receiving emergency treatment.