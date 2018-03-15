Policeman accused of stealing Detective’s motorcycle

A Police Constable has been accused of stealing a Detective Constable’s motorcycle from his yard and fitting it with false number plates.

The Guyana Police Force said the accused 21-year old man was arrested Wednesday morning “after he was found in possession of a stolen motor cycle belonging to another member of the Force.”

Investigators said the suspect, who lives at Friendship, East Bank Demerara and is stationed at ‘A’ Division, “claimed ownership of the motor cycle of which he has no documentation for; same was found fitted with a pair of false registration plates.”

However, police said the engine and chassis numbers of the motor cycle corresponded with that of a registration produced by a Detective Constable who is also stationed in ‘A’ Division.

The Detective alleged that his motor cycle, CH 8132, was stolen from his yard in July, 2017 at Dennis Street, Campbellville, Georgetown.