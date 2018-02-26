Medical doctor’s son charged with murder

The son of a medical doctor has been charged with the murder of one his father’s patients, after he was allegedly seen kicking him to his head, the Guyana Police Force said.

Charged with the indictable offence is Neilsen Sinclair of Temple Street, Ogle, East Coast Demerara. He is due to be arraigned on Tuesday, February 27, 2018.

Sinclair is accused of the murder of businessman, 46-year old Hazrat Shaffie of 114 Fifth Street, Industry, East Coast Demerara. Shaffie succumbed to injuries at about 5 AM Monday morning.

An autopsy found that he died from hemorrhage and shock due to multiple injuries.

The Guyana Police Force said an Sinclair was “reportedly seen kicking the victim repeatedly on several occasions on the night in question”.

Neilsen Sinclair is the son of Dr. Nelson Sinclair.