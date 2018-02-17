Former Attorney General Mohammed Shahabudeen dies

Former Attorney General of Guyana, Mohammed Shahabudeen has died, sources confirmed.

He was in his mid 80s.

Shahabudeen was also a former judge at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) from 1988 to 1997.

He has worked as an Arbitrator and Consultant in international law.

Since 1959, he worked for the Guyana government and in politics until 1962 as a lawyer of the crown, then until 1973 as Attorney General and thereafter as Attorney General until 1978. From 1978 to 1987 he was Minister of Justice and Acting Minister Of Foreign Affairs, and since 1983 he was Deputy Prime Minister and Vice President of Guyana.

Judge Shahabuddeen was a member of the Institut de droit international and of the Societé française de droit international.