Guyana developing REDD+ grievance procedure, redress mechanism

In implementing the Forest Carbon Partnership Facility (FCPF) Project in Guyana, the Ministry of Natural Resources has inked a contract with a local consultancy firm to develop a Grievance and Redress Mechanism (GRM) for the REDD+ readiness process.

This is the first consultancy awarded under FCPF, which is readying Guyana to Reduce Emissions from Deforestation and Forest Degradation (REDD+). The GRM is the national coordinating structure and procedures to receive, process and investigate issues affecting stakeholders/communities under the REDD+ implementation process.

The contract has been awarded to The Consultancy Group (TCG) and will be completed within six months. It was signed on Tuesday December 19, 2017 at the Ministry of Natural Resources, Brickdam, by Permanent Secretary Joslyn McKenzie and TCG’s Managing Director Timothy McIntosh. FCPF Project Coordinator Clayton Hall, Project Assistant Michelle Astwood and Procurement Specialist Suzanne Munro witnessed the signing.

GRM is one of the most important pillars of the REDD+ readiness process. The Mechanism is based on engagement and dialogue among stakeholders in a transparent environment.

FCPF is a global partnership of governments, businesses, civil society, Indigenous Peoples and Forest-Dependent communities focused on reducing emissions from deforestation and forest degradation, forest carbon stock conservation, the sustainable management of forests, and the enhancement of forest carbon stocks in developing countries (activities commonly referred to as REDD+).

In Guyana, FCPF is being executed in partnership with the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) under a US$3.8 million technical cooperation agreement.