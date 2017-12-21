2 AM curfew on bars, night clubs lifted temporarily

The 2 AM curfew on bars, clubs and other entertainment from Friday, 22nd December to mid-January, in response to calls from the private and public sector, the Ministry of Public Security announced Thursday.

Following is the full text of a statement issued by the Ministry.

Consequent upon an inundation of requests from businesses, Guyanese back home for the holidays, the general public and even senior public officials seeking to fully enjoy the Christmas Season, the Ministry of Public Security wishes to announce that, in conjunction with the Guyana Police Force, it will seek to relax the enforcement of the 2:00am business deadline for bars, night clubs and other places of entertainment.

It is a time for celebration and knowing the Guyanese spirit the Ministry is persuaded and sees the need for this relaxation. The period during which the deadline will not be in effect is from December 22, 2017 to January 12, 2018.

As of January 13, 2018, the aforementioned stipulated closing time will be back on stream.

It must be pointed out, however, that all other laws especially those prohibiting drinking and driving and noise nuisance will be thoroughly enforced through more vehicular patrols and policemen outside partying spots. Party goers are advised to get a designated driver and ensure noise levels at partying spots are not excessive. Everything in moderation is what is called for.

The Ministry takes this opportunity to wish the citizens of Guyana Happy Holidays and to urge that everyone be particularly safety-conscious during this busy season, especially on the roadways.