Passenger-bandits arrested; items stolen from minibus driver, others recovered

Three men, who allegedly robbed several passengers Wednesday morning, were arrested moments later as one of them pretended he was sleeping and the others were relaxing, the Guyana Police Force said.

The law enforcement agency said police recovered several of the items that were stolen from passengers during the gun-point robbery that occurred at about 10 AM aboard a Route 42 – East Bank Demerara/Timehri- bus.

Police said a patrol, commanded by a Corporal arrested the men in a house at Second Street Agricola, East Bank Demerara. One of them, the law enforcement agency said, was found in possession of a handgun while he was under a bed sheet.

“At the time of arrest, the suspect with the firearm, was comfortably covered with a sheet, pretending to be sleeping whilst the others in whose possession the stolen items were found, were relaxing as if nothing ever happened,” police said.

The driver told investigators that when he stopped at Middle Street, Mc Doom to allow the men to disembark at their request one of the suspects drew a handgun and they relieved the driver of GY$4,000 and the three passengers of two cellular phones and their handbags, containing items of little value and fled.

The driver informed police that the bus departed the bus park at Stabroek Markey at about 10 AM Wednesday and minutes later as the vehicle approached Mc Doom, East Bank Demerara, the suspects requested that the vehicle stop at Middle Street, McDoom, for them to disembark.

Police said one of the suspects has already been implicated in a similar robbery that occurred recently.