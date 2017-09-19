Small group of prisoners refuse ‘granny’, demand steak for breakfast

Prisoners at the Georgetown Prison Tuesday morning kicked doors and behaved disorderly to demand steak for breakfast, but the minor unrest was quelled after senior security sector officers spoke with them, Director of Prisons Gladwin Samuels said.

He said about 12 of the inmates there kicked doors, saying they wanted the special meat cut for breakfast.

“Situation under control. The escapees wanted steak for breakfast and it was not available,” he told the media. He later told Demerara Waves Online News that the 800 other prisoners consumed porridge also known by prisoners as “granny”

The Prisons Director said the minor unrest was quelled after himself an the Commander for the Guyana Police Force’s ‘A’ Division, Assistant Commissioner Marlon Chapman spoke with the inmates.

There has been unease at the Georgetown and Lusignan Prisons dating back to last July when inmates burnt the maximum security jail in the city, forcing authorities to transfer more than 1,000 inmates to the Lusignan penitentiary.

While held in a walled pasture next to the Lusignan Prison building, 13 if them escaped through a muddy hole under the foundation of the fence. Most of the prisoners have since been recaptured.

The Georgetown Prison’s concrete block has since been rehabilitated and the very bad, high-risk prisoners have since been relocated from Lusignan.