Mazaruni prisoner “missing”

A prisoner from the Mazaruni Prison went “missing” Wednesday while he was on the stockfarm, authorities said.

The Director of Prisons, Gladwin Samuels said 31-year old Vijay Sanchara of Mariah’s Pleasure, Wakenaam went ‘missing.”

He was sentenced to seven years imprisonment for wounding with intent.

Sanchara’s next if kin is his mother, Zoreina Sanchara.

Sources said he and other prisoners were taken to the farm. However, it was not until their return that prison authorities realised that one of the inmates was missing.

A roll-call, sources said, was conducted and they realised that Sanchara was not among the group that was taken to the stock-farm.

He was anong a group of prisoners who had been transferred from the Lusignan Prison following the massive unrest dating back to July, 2017 when the Georgetown Prison was burnt down.