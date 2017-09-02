GCAA working with operators to lift shuttle suspension

The Guyana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) on Saturday says domestic airlines have begun submitting their policies and procedures for operating shuttle flights in the interior, already resulting in the regulator conducting inspections.

The GCAA says it is aware of the socio-economic impact of the suspension especially on hinterland residents and it is making ever effort to consider the submissions.

“The GCAA officials are working around the clock to evaluate submissions made by operators. To date submissions were received by the GCAA from National Air Transport Association (NATA) and Trans Guyana Airways,” the regulatory authority said in a statement. NATA represents all domestic airlines ezcept Trans Guyana Airways.

Referring to the policies and procedures that were submitted by Trans Guyana Airways, the GCAA said all day Saturday, September 2, 2017, the Authority’s Flight Operations Inspector was aboard a Trans Guyana Airways flight conducting demonstration inspection to ensure documented procedures are observed by the operator. Inspections were conducted on flight operations into Olive Creek, Blake Slater and Kamarang aerodromes.

The GCAA said based on the demonstration inspection, Trans Guyana Airways is required to amend its manual after which certification of their shuttle operations should be completed on or before Wednesday September 6, 2017.

The GCAA says it has adopted the International Civil Aviation Organization five phase process for approval of operator’s manual on shuttle operations. The process entails 1) Pre-application phase, 2) Application phase, 3) Document evaluation, 4) Demonstration and Inspection and 5) Certification.

Meanwhile, the GCAA says it is working with the other operators to bring their operations into compliance for them to be certified for shuttle operations.

“The GCAA reaffirms that its action was necessary to enhance safety of the travelling public and aviation personnel. The Authority will continue its increased surveillance of Air Operators,” the agency said.

Following three plane crashes involving shuttle flights in the past month, the GCAA suspended shuttle operations for domestic air operators on August 30, 2017, paving the way for a review and approval of policies and procedures document to conduct shuttle operations.

Pilots Collin Martin and Imran Khan died when their planes crashed in Guyana’s jungle.