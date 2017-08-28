Three youths nabbed allegedly with gun, ammo

Three youths were early Monday morning arrested after police alleged that a handgun and ammunition were found in a hire car in which they were travelling on the Leonora Public Road, West Coast Demerara.

The youths, who were not named by police, are said to be ages 18 to 22 years and are from La Grange, West Bank Demerar; Utivlugt, West Coast Demerara and Diamond, East Bank Demerara.

The Guyana Police Force said the trio was arrested by lawmen on a “routine stop and search operation” o the Leonora Public Road at about 12:05 Monday morning and found one unlicensed .32 pistol with magazine and five live matching rounds under the driver’s seat. Also two live .32 ammunition were found in the pocket of one of two passengers of the vehicle.