George Norton takes over Culture, Youth and Sport from Nicolette Henry

Minister of Education, Nicolette Henry is to relinquish responsibility for the Department of Culture, Youth and Sport from September 1, 2017 and hand it over to Minister of Social Cohesion, Dr. George Norton.

“I believe that I have provided the leadership and policy direction that saw us through the two years,” she said.

Henry, who has in the past been criticised for less than satisfactory planning of Guyana’s 50th anniversary celebration and mixing up Phagwah and Diwali, said “I will no longer have ministerial responsibility for the department and I will be taking full responsibility for the Mnistry of Education.”

She made the announcement Monday afternoon at a meeting with staff members at the National Cultural Centre.

She said Dr. Norton is expected to take over responsibility for the Department of Culture, Youth and Sport and he “would provide you with the policy direction.”

She remarked, in saying farewell, that “in some instances I appreciated you more than you appreciated me.”

The Minister cautioned staff members to be respectful and desist from posting her announcement on Facebook. Instead, she urged them to await the announcement by President David Granger.

Henry expects a smooth transition and she hopes the staff members can sustain some of those initiatives she has spearheaded.

The Minister of Education, who recently succeeded Dr Rupert Roopnaraine, admitted that she did not place a lot of emphasis on sport compared to youth and culture.

She hopes that sport is used more for tourism purposes.

The little politically known Henry several months ago was in the spotlight about the management of the National Sport Commission which is headed by former Chairman of the Youth and Student Movement, the youth arm of the People’s National Congress Reform (PNCR)- the largest and most influential party in tbe governing coalition.

Dr. Norton is Vice Chairman of the PNCR.