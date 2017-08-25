Alleged cell-phone thief charged

City Magistrate Judy Latchman placed an alleged cell-phone thief on GYD$60,000 bail Friday after he denied stealing a Samsung Galaxy worth GYD$95,000 from a phone technician at Merriman’s Mall, Bourda Georgetown on August 21.

Dorwin Singh, 25, of North Sophia pleaded not guilty to stealing the mobile device from Gavin Thomas on Monday and will return to court on September 15,2017 to be trialed on the larceny charge at the Georgetown Magistrate Court.

Police said the virtual complainant (VC), who operates a cellphone repair shop at Merriman’s Mall, is familiar with Singh.

On the day in question Singh visited Thomas’ shop and asked him to borrow the phone to make a call. As Thomas was repairing another phone Singh left with the Samsung Galaxy and never returned.

The matter was reported to police and he was arrested.