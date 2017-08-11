Four men charged with allegedly raping girls at Bartica

Five men men were this week arraigned for allegedly raping two children under 16 years old and they were granted bail totalling GYD$800,000.

Police said Romario Smartt, Ryan Boodhoo, Dale Edwards and Cadacy De Gees committed between January 1 and January 31, 2017 at 9th Avenue, Bartica.

Police said the men were charged based on advice by the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

They all appeared at the Bartica Magistrate Court where the charge was read to them where they were all placed on $150,000 Bail Each.

Further on August 10, 2017 Shawn Peters was charged with rape allegedly committed on one of the same three girls. He appeared at the Bartica Magistrates court and was places on 200,000 bail.

The Sexual Offences Act prohibits the naming of victims.