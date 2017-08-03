Father of nine on drug possession charge remanded

by Antoyne Toney

A 46 year-old man, who is a father of nine, was charged with being in possession of cocaine and marijuana and was refused bail.

Shawn Samuel of 274 Eccles, East Bank Demerara, appeared before Magistrate Faith Mc Gusty in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court and pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The prosecution’s case is that on July 31, 2017, he was found with 55 grams of marijuana and 5 grams of cocaine in his possession.

The defendant’s lawyer told the court that on the day in question, his client was not found with any narcotics in his possession but the drugs were found in his workshop in a motorcycle.

The Magistrate refused Samuels bail and remanded him to prison.