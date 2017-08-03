Cevon’s Waste Disposal workers held for allegedly smuggling marijuana, other items into Lusignan Prison; to be fired immediately

Three workers of Cevon’s Waste Disposal Service were Thursday morning arrested for allegedly attempting to smuggle marijuana into the Lusignan Prison, East Coast Demerara, Prisons Director Gladwin Samuels said.

Samuels said the workers went there to collect the portable toilets from the Lusignan Prison building and the asphalted holding area when a search was ordered.

A haversack containing what is suspected to be marijuana and cigarettes was found in the possession of one of the workers.

The Cevon’s Waste Disposal Truck has since been seized by authorities and the suspects handed over to police.

The Head of Cevon’s Waste Disposal Services, Morse Archer expressed shock at the involvement of his staff members and said they would be fired immediately. “This is really, really embarrassing. It’s far from what we stand for. This something we would not have wanted to be associated with our image,” Archer told Demerara Waves Online News.

The Prisons Director expressed disgust that prison wardens continue to collude with other persons in breaching the security of the country’s jails.

Over the years, prohibited items including improvised weapons, cellular phones, marijuana and cigarettes, have been found at the prisons.