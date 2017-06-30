Policeman charged with sexual offence allegedly committed at TSU

A Guyana Police Force sergeant was Friday arraigned for sexually penetrating another policeman more than six years ago.

City Magistrate, Leron Daly granted Sergeant Dexter Clementson GYD$70,000 bail and ordered him to return to court on July 24, 2017.

The charge reads that on March 3, 2011 at the Tactical Services Unit (TSU), he engaged in sexual penetration of the complainant.

Clementson, of 12 Versailles, West Bank Demerara, pleaded not guilty .

Defence Lawyer, Patrice Henry applied for bail on the grounds that the charge dates back to six years ago.