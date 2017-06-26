Internet Radio

Ansa McAl salesman on GYD$22 million fraud charge

June 26, 2017

An Ansa McAl salesman was Monday arraigned on four charges of embezzling a total of GYD$22 million.

Thirty-two year old Apollos Bandhardhan of 299 Fourth Street Alexander pleaded not guilty after the charges were read to him by Chief Magistrate, Ann Mc Lennan.

He was a salesman in the construction department of Ansa Mc Al.

Bandhardhan was granted GYD$400,000 bail on each charge- a total of GYD$1.6 million- and ordered to return to court on July 17, 2017.

He is represented by Attorney-at-Law, Sase Gunraj who told the court that his client was not a flight risk and he was willing to lodge his passport.

The charges stated that during March 28, 2017 to April 7, 2017  while he was employed as a clerk or servant at Ansa McAl he fraudulently embezzled more than GYD$22 million taken into cash by himself or in the name of his employee.

When the charge was read to him, Bandhardhan denied the allegations put to him.

