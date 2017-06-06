City Magistrate refuses DPP’s request to commit ‘Grey Boy’ to High Court for Crum-Ewing’s murder

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) on Tuesday afternoon instructed Magistrate Judy Latchman to commit former murder accused, Regan ‘Grey Boy’ Rodrigues to stand trial in the High Court for the murder of political activist Courtney Crum Ewing.

However, the magistrate refused one day after she had thrown out the case because of insufficient evidence.

Special prosecutor Nigel Hughes ago appeared before the Magistrate on the matter.

However, Magistrate Latchman informed Hughes that her court will not comply with that order on the grounds that she has already discharged the matter, the second since she had done so in September, 2016.

Forty- year old Rodrigues was Monday morning a free man again after the court found there was insufficient evidence for him to stand trial for the murder of Courtney Crum-Ewing.

Crum-Ewing was shot and killed on March 10, 2015 at Diamond, East Bank Demerara while he had been on a megaphone urging residents to turn out and vote for the then opposition coalition of A Partnership for National Unity+ Alliance For Change (APNU+AFC).