Driver on causing death charge in connection with minibus-pickup smash-up

The man, who allegedly slammed a pickup into minibus, resulting in the death of a passenger was Tuesday charged with causing death by dangerous driving.

Elton Carter of 50 CC, Eccles, East Bank Demerara was not required to plea to the indictable charge after it was read to him by City Magistrate, Judy Latchman.

Police allege that on May 21, 2017 at D’urban and Symth Streets, Georgetown he drove motor pickup GRR 8250 in a dangerous manner thereby causing the death of Daniel Richmond.The court was told by Defence Counsel, Stanley Moore that his client was not the driver of the vehicle at the time of the accident but has since been assisting the police with their investigation.

Moore further argued that, with his client’s cooperation with the police, he does not pose a flight risk.

However, Police Prosecutor Shellon Grant in objecting to bail told the court that the accused was not cooperative with the police since at the times when his presence was requested police had difficulties finding him.

As such she deemed Carter a flight risk.

Grant also stated that Carter has three traffic offence charges in Court Seven and one passenger is still in a critical condition at a hospital.

Magistrate Latchman, taking both arguments into consideration, remanded Elton Carter until June 1, 2017.