Internet Radio

Deeds Registrar on fraud charge

Posted by: Garfield Shortt in Courts, Crime, News May 23, 2017 10 Comments

Deeds Registrar, Azeena Baksh

Registrar of the Deeds Registry, Azeena Baksh was Tuesday charged with obtaining money by false pretense.

Thirty-three year old Baksh appeared before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan and denied the allegation that while being employed by the Judicial Service Commission between May 1, 2014 and and January 31, 2017 in Georgetown caused or procured valuable securities in the sum of GYD$4.5 million to be delivered to her Bank of Novia Scotia account for her own use pretending she was a contracted employee at the Deeds Registry. She is in fact a pensionable employee.

Defense Counsel, Nigel Hughes in his bail application asked that his client be released on self bail since she is in her final trimester of pregnancy and was ordered to take bed rest.

Hughes added that upon hearing of the possible charge, his client was cooperating with investigations at all times.

On the other hand, Police Prosecutor Arvin Moore requested bail in a substantial amount under the condition that she lodges her passport and reports to the Fraud Department of the Criminal Investigations Department every Friday at 9 AM.

The Chief Magistrate granted bail in the sum of GYD$250,000.

Baksh will return to court on June 6.

  • rudeo

    jail gun full with coolie

    • george wiltshire

      Boy look at the amount of money taken

      • Orin Peters

        If is one cent so what is not your money alone it is tax payers money and if you a play yuh don’t understand is all a we money

    • HAUL YOUR ASS !

      dumbO dat ‘ C ‘ word is rude and is typical of a low life,low class loser
      gwan dat side wid ur disrespectful duncefullness,racist bigot.

    • Orin Peters

      Nonsense if you do the crime you expect them fuh lock up Blackman you nah see how yuh stupid and disrespectful.who yuh calling coolie watch yuh dutty mouth ok

      • Col123

        Hey boy, since when we black folks give a hoot about calling them folks coolie… like you find gaad!

  • Kassem_B

    ‘On the other hand, Police Prosecutor Arvin Moore requested bail in a substantial amount under the condition that she lodges her passport and reports to the Fraud Department of the Criminal Investigations Department every Friday at 9 AM.’
    For a heavily pregnant woman
    One day it might be PP Arvin Moore’s turn

  • rs dasai

    ‘securities’ ? what kind?

  • Victor

    do not agree , put all in jail some like to pretend to be holy , while turning up their nose at others

  • Orin Peters

    Let me ask you this if half of your employees report something like this to you would you let it go knowing fully well how you like money , fire wood and pepper

Demerara Waves Media Inc. © 2017 | Website developed by GxMedia.