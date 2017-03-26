Victoria villager dies in collision on Linden-Soesdyke Highway

A former trainee nurse was killed in an accident on the Linden-Soeskdyke Highway early Sunday morning when the car he was driving collided with a heavy duty truck.

Dead is 30-year old Simon Paul of Victoria, East Coast Demerara.

Traffic Chief, Dion Moore said the accident happened at about 12:30 AM. Investigations so far revealed that Paul was driving car bearing license number PBB 9105 when he collided with the truck, GSS 5346, that was heading to Linden.

“The car ended up in the path of the truck and there was a head-on collision,” said Moore. The truck driver was treated at a hospital for injuries and was detained as part of the ongoing investigations.

Moore said the truck driver was tested for alcohol and it proved negative.

Paul left nursing school and opted to get into small businesses. Up to the time of his passing, he was a taxi driver and

cement block maker.