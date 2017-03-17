Govt outlaws parking meters on Water Street, other streets

The Ministry of Public Infrastructure has effectively banned parking meters on Water Street where several of them have been erected and Smart City Solutions (SCS) continues to enforce the bylaws by clamping/booting and towing away vehicles.

Meters have been erected in the vicinity of Fogarty’s, Muneshwers, Republic Bank and Guyana Stores, but now the Ministry of Public Infrastructure says it is legally responsible for that and other roads and that it has not permitted City Hall or SCS to operate there.

“The Ministry wishes to clarify that it has not entered into any agreement neither has it given permission to the Mayor and City Council of Georgetown nor Smart City Solutions to erect parking meters along the aforementioned public roads. The public should therefore be guided accordingly,” the ministry said.

The Ministry said that in accordance with the Roads Act, Chapter 51:01 of the Laws of Guyana, the following roads within the city of Georgetown, have been declared to be public roads and therefore fall strictly under the purview of the Ministry:

1. Clive Lloyd Drive

2. Rupert Craig Highway

3. University of Guyana Access

4. Water Street

5. Battery Road

6. Sea Wall Road

7. Young Street

8. Barrack Street

9. Camp Road

10. Fort Street

11. Vlissengen Road

12. Irving Street

13. Station Street

14. Duncan Street

15. Thomas Road

16. Sheriff Street/Kitty Avenue

17. Ruimveldt Avenue

18. Houston Bypass

19. Eastern Highway

Cabinet earlier this week decided to ask City Hall to suspend the parking meter project for three months to allow for consultations and a review of the contract to make it more acceptable to the public.

However, Georgetown’s Town Clerk, Royston King has since written to Minister of Communities, Ronald Bulkan virtually ruling out the suspension of the contract because City Hall would have to compensate the company for the US$10 million project.