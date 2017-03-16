Internet Radio

Technical Officer, Deputy Permanent Secretary suspended over Culture Minister’s Phagwah speech error

Posted by: Denis Chabrol in News March 16, 2017 8 Comments

At least two senior officers of the Ministry of Education’s Department of Culture, Youth and Sport have been suspended and a third person has reportedly opted to leave  the job, in the wake of mistake made by Minister Nicolette Henry in her Phagwah speech.

Demerara Waves Online News has been reliably informed that Technical Officer to the Minister, Retired Major Hubert Meusa and Deputy Permanent Secretary, Steve Ninvalle have been suspended for one week with pay.

Repeated efforts to contact Ninvalle by phone and text proved futile. When contacted, Meusa denied he was suspended and said he was at work up to Thursday, but sources said he was not seen at work.

Sources said they have been accused of improperly preparing for the event last Friday, including not writing the minister’s speech well in advance. In that address she had inaccurately described Phagwah as the Festival of Lights instead of the Festival of Colours- an utterance that has sparked off widespread criticism and mockery of the Culture Minister.

Permanent Secretary of the Department of the Public Service, Reginald Brotherson said he heard that Ninvalle was sent home temporarily, but he has not seen any documentation. Generally, Brotherson explained public servants appointed through the Public Service Commission (PSC) have to be disciplined by that body unlike contracted employees who can be sanctioned by, for example, a Permanent Secretary can discipline Deputy Permanent Secretary  after following due process.

Sources also said Public Relations Officer, Mondale Smith, who had live streamed the event on Facebook, was accused of leaking the video to the media and embarrassing the minister. Smith could not be immediately reached for comment to confirm whether he was asked to return a cellular phone to the ministry and whether he has since left the job. One of his more recent Facebook posts reads: “When you push a loyalist to the edge to hide your faults the time comes when the script would be flipped and you will not like the ugly that will follow…Be afraid, be very afraid of what is about to be unleashed like you never imagined! There is a thin line between Love and hate!!! Battle lines are drawn…Laughing as I walk away😈👹… Into the belly of the beast!!!”

  • Keith

    This is a joke, one can understand if the support staff provided the Minister with flawed data e.g. 6% instead of 3% but Pagwah and Dewali are two celebrations that every school child is famailar with and Minister Henry should have corrected as she read the statement. This further highlights her incompetence.

  • GuyanaJustice

    If the event was live streamed on Facebook then the PRO can’t be at fault. Anyone could have saved or downloaded the video before the gravity of the mistake was noticed.
    Who will penalize the minister for not being prepared and for not reading the speech in advance?

  • The Coalition destruction would start from within. Crabs in de barrels mentality.

  • GuyanaJustice

    And how did a known PPP activist Ninavelle become Deputy Permanent Secretary?
    Not because he is PPP, but PS and deputy PS are non-political positions and are normally held by career and seasoned public servants.

  • Madman

    And yet not an apology from the Minister? She should have been the one sent packing.

  • Queen

    Why are the staff being blamed? The Minister responsible for culture doesn’t know the difference between Phagwah and Diwali or she would have torn up that speech and spoke from her head.

  • Michael Grey

    did I read ‘suspend with pay’… that mek any sense???

  • Col123

    I honestly don’t see why this unfortunate incident escalated to the extent of serious punishment!…An apology may have been warranted… or what the heck… a drug test!… It seems that every event becomes a big deal.. a simple issue like the red house became a flare up… who is steering this ship?

Demerara Waves Media Inc. © 2017 | Website developed by GxMedia