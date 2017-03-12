Police Corporal detained, gun lodged following armed robbery

A police corporal was Sunday detained and his licensed firearm lodged, after police received different accounts about a shooting incident that resulted in the injury of a taxi driver on Sussex Street, Charlestown, Georgetown.

“As a result of the circumstances, including that the victim who was shot, has indicated to the detectives an incidental narrative of event, which conflicts with that of the Subordinate Officer who has since been detained and his firearm lodged, pending the investigation,” the Guyana Police Force said in a statement.

Injured is 46-year old Kenneth Hoyte of Tucville, Georgetown. He was taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) by the corporal and he was admitted in a “stable condition,” police said.

Police sources said Hoyte has since told investigators that the Corporal accused him of robbing him if his jewellery and shot him.

Investigators said the corporal might have discharged as much as 10 rounds. Nine spent shells were found at the scene.

The Guyana Police Force said enquiries disclosed that the member of the Force alleged that he was driving a motor car south on Saffon St., Charlestown, with his driving side window glass down, in slow moving traffic, when he was pounced upon by two males, one on a pedal cycle and the other on foot.

“He also alleged that the cyclist placed a gun at him and his accomplice snatched his gold chain with a gold band and they escaped.

The subordinate officer claimed that he exited the vehicle and pursued the suspects and during his pursuit, he further alleged that the suspects discharged rounds in his direction, to which he responded with his licensed firearm, discharging several rounds,” police said.

The Guyana Police Force added that shortly after it was discovered that Kenneth Hoyte who was in vicinity of the alleged pursuit, received two gunshot wounds to his left hand and left knee.