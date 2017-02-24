West Demerara Hospital pharmacist, wife in police custody for alleged fraud

A pharmacist and his wife, both employees of the West Demerara Hospital, are in the custody of the Guyana Police Force in connection with alleged fraud, government said in a statement.

Authorities said the two were assisting police with investigations into a suspected drug procurement and supply fraud.

The probe stemmed from a fact-finding mission that was dispatched by Public Health Minister, Volda Lawrence uncovered alleged irregularities this week.

“Mr. John Adams, the Member of Parliament for the Region, in an invited comment today, said that the team visited on Wednesday and found that there were some inconsistencies in the record keeping for pharmaceuticals,” the government statement said.

Following internal investigations, a report was made to the GPF and the Ministry of Public Health is cooperating with authorities.