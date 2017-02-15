East Coast Demerara collision leaves one critical

The driver of a pick-up was Thursday afternoon seriously injured after the vehicle he was driving slammed into a ‘bush truck’ at Montrose, East Coast Demerara.

The yet to be identified injured man was extracted from the mangled pick-up and rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital for emergency treatment.

The accident occurred shortly on the Montrose Public Road in the vicinity of Massy’s and Caroline’s Clothing Store.

Truck driver, Terrence Crawford said he was heading eastward to La Bonne Intention (LBI) to deliver materials for Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI) when he tried to avoid colliding with the pick-up that that was overtaking two other vehicles.

“I blow the horn on the truck to alert the driver but still he keep coming straight to me and as it keep coming I leave my lane to come down to avoid the accident but I couldn’t avoid it because the pick up was coming at a rate and come straight into the truck and lash out front deferential and there is where I end up,” he told reporters at the scene.