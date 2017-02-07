Essequibo man, reported to US Embassy as terrorist, granted $400,000 bail for ammo possession

A 20-year-old Essequibo man was today placed on $400,000 bail by city magistrate Leron Daly for illegal possession of ammunition.

The court heard that Ishan Alli of Riverstown, Essequibo was a victim of rumours spread against his family by a man who once dated his cousin.

Alli’s lawyer, Jerome Khan, told the court the cousin’s former lover had made malicious reports to the United States Embassy that Alli and his entire family, all holder of business visas, were terrorists.

Khan told the Court Alli, a student at the Essequibo Technical Institute, was eventually called in to the Embassy to answer to the claims.

Khan also told the court the ammunition had been brought to the house by the cousin’s former boyfriend, and it was these bullets which were found by police on February 4, during a search of the property which includes three houses.

Alli was placed on $500,000 bail, but after request by Attorney Khan, bail was reduced to $400,000.

Alli must return to court, but before doing so, he will report to the Suddie Police Station every Monday. The matter is expected to be transferred to the Essequibo magisterial district, but only Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan can transfer such matters.

McLennan is believed to be out of the city on official business.