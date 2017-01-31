Digicel celebrates 10th Anniversary with ‘10 Charities in 10 Days’ Initiative

Ahead of Digicel’s 10th anniversary on February 14th , the phone company has kicked off this milestone by supporting the work of 10 special needs schools and orphanages.

The international phone giant says its 10-day plan will see the delivery of much needed appliances, school supplies, school shoes, food hampers and other items.

The St. John’s Boys Orphanage was the first stop in a series of visits. Head of Marketing Jacqueline James along with several members of staff joined the boys and administration on Monday as they delivered breakfast, school shoes, school packs, school items, a washing machine and other supplies that were needed by the orphanage.

“We are happy to be here with you as we will soon be celebrating our 10th anniversary, we would like you to know that we are here to support you, young people and we will always be here to lend a helping hand” said James to the small gathering.

After the handing over of the items to Director Sister Julie Matthews, staff members were more than happy to assist the boys in finding their sizes so they could be off to school in their new shoes and new backpacks.

Sister Matthews along with fourteen year old Stefan Holmes of St. John’s Orphanage thanked Digicel for their timely donations and encouraged those present to ‘keep doing good’.

St. John’s Bosco Orphanage was established in 1879 by Fr. Luigi Casati an Italian missionary when he gave shelter to a number of boys in Plaisance. St. John’s is home to fifty boys between the ages of 3-6 years old.

The telecommunications company plans to visit nine more special needs schools and orphanages including Diamond Special Needs School, Linden Resource Unit for the Blind, New Amsterdam Special Needs School and the Gifted Hands Special Needs School.

Digicel says it remains committed to its Corporate Social Responsibility and its focus on charity and special needs remains at the top of their list. Special Needs intervention is central to their mandate throughout the Caribbean and Central America and they are committed to enhancing the welfare of children with special needs across those markets.

