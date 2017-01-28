AFC must not be antagonistic to APNU -Ramjattan

​Leader of the Alliance For Change (AFC), Khemraj Ramjattan on Saturday said his party is banking on its performance to preserve its identity, while at the same time warning against open dissent with A Partnership for National Unity (APNU).

“On this score, the AFC does not have to be seen as antagonist to its other partner the APNU to win its identity. Absolutely not!. We are not in a collision course and will not be,” he told the AFC’s National Conference at the Vreed en Hoop Primary School.

He cautioned against “jealousies and pettiness” from “lesser minds” saying that can work in favour of the opposition People’s Progressive Party. “The party must seek to avoid that which will jeopardise the Coalition’s existence to the detriment of the Cummingsburg Accord or to the benefit of Jagdeo and the PPP,” Ramjattan said.

The AFC leader, who had been long concerned about his party losing its identity if it had teamed up with APNU, on Saturday said the very good performances by its ministers are helping to preserve its identity.

“These strengths will ensure our identity as a party in striving, successful coalition. People and the public will associate us with what is happening and we will be liked for it,” he said.

The AFC was founded by Ramjattan, Raphael Trotman and the late Sheila Holder.

Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo has opted not to run for any top party posts.

Former Chairman Nigel Hughes was not in attendance at the opening session.