Anti-narcotics policeman caught with drugs at Guyana-Suriname border jailed

A Guyanese anti-narcotics policeman, who attempted to smuggle marijuana and amphetamine to Suriname, was Wednesday sentenced to seven years imprisonment.

Twenty-four year old Ian Michael Johnson of Stanleytown, New Amsterdam was found guilty of two counts of possession of narcotics for the purpose of trafficking. He was sentenced to four years for possession of 2.525 kilogrammes of marijuana and three years for possession 15 grammes of amphetamine. The sentences will run concurrently.

The decision was handed down by Magistrate Rabindranauth Singh at the Springlands Magistrates’ Court.

Police said Johnson on June 5, 2016 was about to enter a boat with a black bulky suitcase at the back-track route at Number 78 Village, Corentyne.

Police Prosecutor, Inspector Bernard Brown told the court that the then policeman was searched by policemen and officers of the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA). The court was told that the drugs were found in the false bottom of the suitcase.