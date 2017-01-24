South Ruimveldt man remanded for 10kg cocaine possession, forging national ID card

62 year old Dennis Jones today came before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan where he was remanded until February 14 on kne charge of illegal possession of 10 kg of cocaine, and another charge of forging a national ID card.

Jones, of South Ruimveldt Park, also answered for the charge that between. September 1 to September 30 last year, he forged a Guyana National Identification Card purporting it was issued by the Guyana Elections Commission.

Jones pleaded not guilty to both charges. In 2012, Jones was convicted of trafficking some 300 kg of cocaine in soap powder for which he served a four year prison sentence after pleading guilty.

Jones’ lawyer denied his client’s involvement in cocaine possession allegation, and further challenged why his client was being charged for forgery an ID card in 2017 when the matter took place in 2016.

Prosecution objected to bail on the forgery charging citing the nature and seriousness of the offense and that he could create another forged document to travel out the jurisdiction.

Bail was also denied in the narcotics charge citing Jones as a repeat offender, and further there is written and video evidence of a confession to support his guilt in the offense.

The prosecution believed Jones would commit the offense again noting that a check with the post office revealed Jones sent different packages to different to addresses.

Jones will return to court on February 14 for statements and to allow the prosecution to complete the narcotics file in his name.