Guns, ammo seized; three arrested

Three men were Sunday night arrested at a house in Campbellville with one AK-47 assault rifle and one 9 MM handgun, ‘A’ Division Commander, Assistant Commissioner Clifton Hicken said.

Sources said one of the three arrested has been identified as Lloyd Roberts. The two others are also said to be former policemen.

Residents said that at about 5PM, police swooped down at a house at 81 John Street, Campbellville and carried out an operation there.

He said magazines with matching ammunition were also seized.

The senior police officer described the detainees as persons who have previously had brushes with the law.

As part of normal police investigations, ballistic tests are expected to be conducted on the firearms to ascertain whether they had been used in the commission of any crimes.

The duo could be placed before the court later this week for illegal possession of arms and ammunition.

The men frequented the house that was rented on behalf of a United Kingdom-based owner to a couple. However, neighbours said they had instead been seeing men frequenting the building for some time now.