WET CHRISTMAS: Four days of rainfall expected..

​Heavy rainfall anticipated for Sunday December 25, 2016 to Wednesday December 28, 2016, with the development of the Inter Tropical Convergence Zone.

Synopsis: The ITCZ is slowly but steadily developing over Guyana. Please be advised that we are currently monitoring the development of the Inter Tropical

Convergence Zone (ITCZ) which has developed along Guyana’s coast within the last 24 hours.

Associated weather: Coastal and inland Guyana is likely to experience periodic heavy downpours tomorrow during the early morning. Based on the current forecast outlook, flooding/ water accumulation are likely to be observed in poor drainage, low laying and riverine areas. The forecast models continue to show high moisture content in the atmosphere of which lies within favorable atmospheric environment for development of moderate to deep convective clouds.

The forecasts favors generally overcast conditions with moderate to heavy rain for the morning into early afternoon, after which, a slow but gradual reduction in showers will be observed. At present, the areas likely to be affected more are Regions 3 to 5 and to a lesser but still some concerns, Region 2 and Northern Region 6. Rainfall amount in these areas (Regions 3 to 5) are more likely to exceed 100 mm. The remainder of Guyana will see values between 50.0 mm to 80.0 mm.

Extended Outlook: These weather patterns and conditions will continue over the next few days (Monday thru Wednesday) with the occasional heavy downpours, where another peak in rainfall is anticipated for Wednesday over areas in Regions 7 to 10 and some coastal areas in Regions 2, 4 and 5.

Possible effects of Weather: With the forecasted weather conditions coupled with the high tides, coastal areas may experience prolonged water accumulations / flooding in poor drainage, low lying and riverine areas added to that of with recent rains. In addition, please be advised that the next period of above normal High Tides will begin from Monday December 26, 2016.

DATE ANTICIPATED RAINFALL Monday December 26, 2016 50.0 mm to 100.0 mm Highest in Regions 2, 7 and 8 Tuesday December 27, 2016 50.0 mm to 80.0 mm Highest in Regions 6 and 10. Wednesday December 28, 2016 ˃ 100.0 mm in Regions 7 to 10 ˂ 70.0 mm in other areas

Table 1: shows the Admiralty Tide Tables for the period Saturday December 24, 2016 to October 20, 2016.

DATE HIGH TIDE LOW TIDE TIME HEIGHT TIME HEIGHT Hr: Min Metres Hr: Min Metre 2016.12.24 –:– –:– –:– –:– –:– –:– 19:15 0.91 2016.12.25 01:28 2.41 07:47 1.13 14:01 2.69 20:01 0.80 2016.12.26 02:14 2.49 08:26 1.05 14:36 2.76 20:43 0.71 2016.12.27 02:54 2.56 09:00 0.98 15:09 2.81 21:22 0.64 2016.12.28 03:32 2.63 09:33 0.92 15:43 2.86 21:59 0.59 2016.12.29 04:07 2.69 10:06 0.88 16:18 2.89 22:34 0.56 2016.12.30 04:42 2.73 10:39 0.85 16:53 2.90 23:09 0.54 2016.12.31 05:16 2.76 11:13 0.85 17:30 2.89 –:- -:-

The National Weather Watch Center will continue to closely monitor this event and will issue bulletins as the need arises.