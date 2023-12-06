GDF helicopter, with 8 servicemen, gòes missing in interior

Last Updated on Wednesday, 6 December 2023, 13:59 by Denis Chabrol

A Guyana Defence Force (GDF) helicopter, with eight military servicemen, on Wednesday went missing while shuttling from Ekereku to Olive Creek in Essequibo County, sources said.

Sources said they did not believe that the loss of contact with the recently-acquired Bell 412 , bearing registration number 8R-AYA, was as a result of any foul play.

Aviators told Demerara Waves Online News that the weather in the interior on Wednesday was very bad.

The helicopter was being piloted by veteran army pilot, Mike Charles. Among the others aboard is the husband of a former government minister.

Based on an ELT signal, a search and rescue team aboard a SkyVan has been deployed to the area.