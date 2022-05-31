Guyana prepares to vaccinate 5 to 11 year olds

Last Updated on Tuesday, 31 May 2022, 22:08 by Denis Chabrol

Guyana is about to get COVID vaccines for children between five and 11 years old, Health Minister Dr Frank Anthony said

Health Minister Dr Frank Anthony said the 50,000 doses, which are expected from Spain, would be administered to 25,000 children.

He was optimistic that parents would be willing to allow their their children between 5 and 11 years old to take the jab. “I don’t think that, with 25,000 children, we should have a problem because I have been getting a lot of requests from persons who want to see their children get vaccinated so I think because this is a relatively new category of persons, I don’t anticipate that we would have a problem with uptake,” he told reporters.

With a mere 65,000 booster doses having been already administered, Dr Anthony said “we’re a little bit worried about.” He noted that 66.6 percent of the eligible persons have gotten second doses, an accomplishment he described as “very well.” “Many persons are eligible for boosters and we really want them to come out and take their boosters,” he added.

The Health Minister said the Sinopharm vaccines would expire in 2023, and a number of other vaccines would expire in September and October, 2022. He said less than 1,000 Jannsen’s vaccines are in stock. The Health Minister said government would be using only Pfizer, Moderna and Sinopharm vaccines.