High Court rules that recounted votes stand; appeal to be filed

Chief Justice Roxane George-Wiltshire on Monday ruled that the votes from the national recount must stand to declare the results of the March, 2020 general and regional elections, even as she dismissed the application by a supporter of A Partnership for National Unity+Alliance For Change (APNU+AFC).

Senior Counsel, Roysdale Forde immediately said he and his team would be filing an appeal to the Guyana Court of Appeal. He asked for undertakings to be given by the Chief Elections Officer, Mr. Keith Lowenfield and the Chairman of the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM), Retired Justice Claudette Singh that no action would be taken to disturb the status quo.

Attorney General, Basil Williams endorsed Mr. Forde’s intention and signaled that the matter would be finally settled right up to the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ).

Attorney-at-Law, Anil Nandlall , for the People’s Progressive Party (PPP), said there was no reason for any commitment to be given that no action would be taken by GECOM pending the filing of an appeal. “There are no proceedings pending, until an appeal is filed. Any undertaking that would be given now would be hinged on nothing and would be vacuous,” Nandlall said.

The GECOM Chairman’s lawyer, Kim Kyte said she would give a commitment only if the appeal is filed on Tuesday because the elections were held since May and “we cannot continue like this.”

The Chief Justice said she based her judgement on decisions by the local and Caribbean Court of Appeal.

She made it clear that “the 10 declarations cannot be resurrected at this point in time.” She said only the recount data can be used to declare the results of the polls.

The Chief Justice said the Chief Elections Officer, Keith Lowenfield is subject to the direction and control of the Chairman and the Guyana Elections Commission as he is a mere functionary. “The CEO cannot be a lone ranger,” she said.

Justice George-Wiltshire relied on decisions by the Guyana Court of Appeal and the Caribbean Court of Justice in similar cases concerning the general and regional elections.

The Chief Justice chided those who were seeking re-litigate public interest cases. She said Order 60 that facilitated the Guyana Elections Commission’s recount of votes cast in the March 2, 2020 general and regional elections is valid.

She said arguments by the lawyers for APNU+AFC supporter, Misenga Jones and Attorney General, Basil Williams that Order 60 is unconstitutional are “hopelessly valid.”

She said contrary to arguments by lawyers for Ms. Jones, the position by the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) is that it “explicitly endorsed” Order 60.