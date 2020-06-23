CCJ puts brake on GECOM discussing Chief Elections Officer’s report

The Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) Tuesday afternoon said it would Wednesday issue an order that would effectively prevent any further action by the Guyana Elections Commission.

Deputy Registrar Gizel Thomas-Roberts told lawyers for all the parties that the Bench will no later than Wednesday 24th June. 2020 issue an

Order that maintains the status quo until further ordero after the holding of a hearing in this matter on

Thursday 25th June, 2020 at 3:00 p.m.

A full hearing will be scheduled.

This move by the CCJ effectively blocks GECOM from using Chief Elections Officer Keith Lowenfield’s report that he presented Commission Chairman, Claudette Singh Tuesday afternoon.

The Commission has not yet met to consider that report which the PPP describes as “fraudulent” and puts the APNU+AFC in a one-seat majority.