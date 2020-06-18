Guyana’s 12 new coronavirus cases are from Region One

The Ministry of Public Health on Thursday reported 12 new cases of the coronavirus after 42 tests were conducted within the last 24 hours.

This takes the total number of confirmed cases to 183.

Chief Medical Officer (CMO), Dr Shamdeo Persaud says that all the new cases originated in Region One which indicates a 100 percent increase in their number of positive cases.

Of the now 183 positive cases, Guyana has recorded 12 deaths and 102 recoveries. A total 2,048 persons have been tested with 1,865 of those returning negative results.

There are currently 69 active cases in isolation and 24 persons in institutional quarantine.

Dr. Persaud says of the positive cases recorded 52 percent are men and 48 percent are women.

The CMO says the age groups with the most cases are the 20 to 49, with the highest number of cases ranging from age 20 to 29 years old.

In the regional breakdown Dr. Persaud says region 4 has 56 percent of the cases, followed by Region 7 with 16 percent and Region 1 with 13 percent.”

These three regions make up 85 percent of all the COVID-19 cases. The other five regions have 15 percent of the cases.

He reminds persons to continue practising social distancing in the workplace, public spaces, and while using public transportation to reduce the spread of the coronavirus disease. They are also reminded to practise frequent hand washing/sanitising and always wear a face mask if they have to go out.