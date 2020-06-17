COVID-19: Guyana announces six-phase reopening

The National COVID-19 Task Force (NCTF) announces a six phase re-opening of Guyana commencing with Phase 1 starting tomorrow, June 18th and will last until July 2nd.

Government says the current curfew of 6pm to 6am will remain in effect for Phase 1 in all administrative regions. The non-curfew measures will be lifted in Regions 5 and 8 which, to date, have not been affected by COVID-19. The details are outlined in the attached order.

During Phase 1 the following will apply:

1. All food establishments (including street vendors) will be permitted to operate takeout and delivery services from 6am to 5pm.

2. No dine-in services will be permitted at these locations.

3. Hardware, plumbing and electrical stores will be allowed to operate from 6am to 5pm.

4. Ninety (90) minutes of exercise is allowed for citizens, Monday to Friday from 6am to 6pm in open public spaces.

5. Public transport will be permitted to continue to operate at 50% passenger capacity.

6. Social distancing rules and the wearing of face masks must be maintained.

7. Bars are to remain closed.

8. No contact or team sport is allowed.

9. Gatherings of more than five persons remain prohibited.

10. Stay-At-Home order remains in effect. Persons are only permitted to leave home if they are essential workers, for essential services, emergency medical care and for the 90 minute daily exercise allowance.

Additionally, the National Drainage and Irrigation Authority (NDIA) is now classified as an essential service. This is especially necessary for the timely opening and closing of sluices which is critical at this time of regular heavy rainfall.