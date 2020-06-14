PPP rules out returning to Parliament to approve cash for almost broke govt; says state of emergency impossible

The People’s Progressive Party (PPP) on Sunday ruled out returning to Parliament to approve funds for government spending if the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) invalidates the March 2, 2020 general and regional elections.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) wishes to make it abundantly clear that it will never return to Parliament or support the convening of Parliament unless the true results of the 2nd March 2020 elections, as recently recounted, is lawfully declared by the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM),” the PPP said in a statement.

Earlier Sunday, President David Granger said Guyana would be “legal no-man’s land” and he would have to engage the Opposition Leader to have a State of Emergency so that Parliament could be recalled and approve funds because government is badly need in cash. However, the PPP cautioned that Guyana’s constitution does permit a state of emergency at this stage.

“The Constitution confers no power on any President to invoke a state of emergency after a General Elections and without a declaration of the results,” the PPP said.

No budget has been tabled in the National Assembly for 2020 because of the no-confidence motion, associated court cases, dissolution of Parliament and the holding of general elections.

The PPP insists that Granger has already lost the presidency and Dr. Irfaan Ali, is deemed President, as established by the national recount of the ballots. That party says that is in keeping with Article 177 of the Constitution, while Guyana awaits the official declaration from GECOM.

The PPP says President Granger’s view that it is possible for there to be a non-declaration by GECOM is completely misconceived and wrong.

That party reiterates that neither the law nor the Constitution allows for GECOM not to declare the results of the elections.

The PPP says the Constitution mandates GECOM to declare the results of the elections, in accordance with the national recount of the ballots just concluded.