Four Guyanese arrested in Suriname for alleged drug possession

Four Guyanese have been arrested in neighbouring Suriname for alleged possession of drugs.

Surinamese police say their Narcotics Brigade and Intelligence Unit raided a home at Christophel Kersten Straat.

Three women and a man of Guyanese descent were arrested at that location.

In keeping with the practice in Suriname, the full names of arrested persons are not released by police.

Those in custody are 57-year-old Cegleti C., 35-year-old Natoya J., 53-year-old Alyson J. and 55-year-old Wayne F.

Police say they seized more than three pounds of marijuana, 11 ecstasy tablets and 2,500 Suriname dollars.

Investigators believe the money is the proceeds of the drug sale.

Wayne F. has stated that he has been using marijuana for years.

The women indicated that because of the COVID-19 pandemic, they started to sell drugs.