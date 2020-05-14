Recount unofficially confirms PPP won Region One

The national recount of votes cast in general and regional elections more than two months ago on Thursday confirmed that the People’s Progressive Party’s (PPP) won in Region One (Barima-Waini).

Thursday’s total does not include ballots in one of the boxes at a polling station at Kariako in Region One where 174 eligible voters are listed. The votes in that box are yet to be counted because rainwater seeped in and soaked the contents. GECOM plans to make a decision after the contents are dried and examined.

The Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) will not be making individual regional declarations but will instead make issue one full declaration of results when the recount of the more than 400,000 votes cast in all 10 regions is completed.

However, The Citizenship Initiative (TCI), which is one of the political parties that has representatives witnessing the recount and tabulation, is publishing results on a website titled Guyana Results (click here) at the end of every day.

With Region One’s more than 12,016 votes from 98 boxes counted, the results show that the PPP has so far won 7,914 instead of 8,022 votes in the Statement of Poll dated March 8, 2020 and A Partnership for National Unity+Alliance For Change (APNU+AFC) 3,904 instead of 3,905 on March 8.

While APNU+AFC’s vote was reduced by one, the PPP’s declined by 108 in the recount.

In the recount, the Liberty and Justice Party lost two votes, bringing its take to 168, the People’s Republic Party got one more vote to take it it up to 24 and the United Republican Party won six instead of eight votes.

Barring the recount of the lone ballot box of wet votes and other documents, overall, the recount showed that number of valid votes cast in Region One was 12,016 instead of 12,128, a reduction by 112. The recount shows that the number of rejected ballots was 321 instead of 333 on the Statement of Poll.

Barring the soaked ballots in one box, the recount exercise has moved on to Region Five which has 158 ballot boxes of which seven have been already counted on Thursday.

In 2015, the PPP won 6,278 votes and APNU+AFC secured 2,788 votes in Region One.

Elections Commissioner, Vincent Alexander also could not say how many votes were actually jeopardised by the recount in Region One. “As I stand here, I know of the allegations… I have not focussed on that… Yes, there is the time when I will be called upon to focus on it. I have not focussed on it. I don’t have before me a complete report. I don’t have the interest to go out there digging up. As a commissioner, when it comes to me I will do what the commission is required to do,” he said.APNU+AFC member, David Patterson dodged questions about whether and when the coalition would release copies of its Statements of Poll. He hinted that some statistical information would be released after all the votes for Region One are recounted.

The APNU+AFC has been alleging a wide range of irregularities including people voting in the names of emigrants and deceased persons by taking advantage of a bloated voters’ list.

GECOM has set aside 25 days for the recount of the more than 400,000 votes cast at 2,339 polling stations countrywide.