Lethem Hospital workers, families quarantined

At least five health care workers, who work at the Lethem Hospital, and family members have been quarantined because they recently came into contact with a COVID-19 positive man.

Region Nine Executive Officer, Carl Parker says in all 14 people, have been quarantined.

Parker says they will remain out of contact with anyone else to observe whether they develop any symptoms of the deadly novel coronavirus.

The COVID-19 positive man has since escaped from an isolation facility, left Guyana illegally and caught in neighbouring Guyana.

He hasq since been hospitalised and, according to the Region Executive Officer, will not be returned to Guyana.